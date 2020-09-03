Life / Motoring

Audi expands local SUV range with swoopy Q3 Sportback

The German company is steadily filling up its SUV ranges with handsome Sportback derivatives

03 September 2020
Fans of the compact Audi Q3 will now keep up with the trends as the new Q3 Sportback officially goes on sale in SA this week.
Fans of the compact Audi Q3 will now keep up with the trends as the new Q3 Sportback officially goes on sale in SA this week.

After the positive reception given to coupe-styled SUV models like the Q8, Q5 and recently the new Q4 concept, Audi has also adopted the vivacious Sportback theme to its smaller Q3. The vehicle is now on sale in SA.

The 29mm lower roofline and 16mm increase in length makes the Q3 Sportback appear much sportier than its sister model Q3. The 2,680mm wheelbase is the same, though the 530l cargo space is smaller than the regular Q3’s 550l.

But it certainly alters the looks for a sportier expression, covering a five-seater cabin packed with modern day Audi tech and amenities. This includes an optional electric tailgate, two-piece panoramic glass sunroof, two-zone automatic air conditioning, a digital instrument cluster with a 22.3cm screen or the full Audi virtual cockpit, and Audi smartphone interfacing with Android and Apple CarPlay.

Safety includes acoustic and haptic warnings, a 360° camera, and automatic park assist.

The single-frame grille and rear diffuser are in gloss black and rear tail lights run inward in a tapered shape. You will have a choice of regular LED headlight units or the newer matrix items with adaptive high beam.

The standard wheel size is 18 inch with an option to upgrade to a larger 19 inch. The Black Styling Package is another option available to customers.

The Q3 Sportback interior reflects much of the digitalization that's happening inside current Audi ranges.
The Q3 Sportback interior reflects much of the digitalization that's happening inside current Audi ranges.

Aerodynamically, the new Sportback should be a notch faster the regular Q3 thanks to its wind-cheating shape while a lower centre of gravity will aid handling for the better.

SA will get the Audi Q3 Sportback in a pair of four-cylinder derivatives: the 1.4l 35 and the 2.0l 40 TFSI.

The 35 makes 110kW and 250 Nm with a six-speed S tronic transmission for a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 9.3 secs. The 40 TFSI produces a friskier 132kW and 320 Nm using a seven-speed S tronic transmission and quattro underpinnings. The sprint from 0-100km/h takes 7.8 secs.

Both models come standard with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway plan.

Pricing:

Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI S tronic — R693,000

Audi Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro S tronic — R737,000

BMW X4 M Competition is fast but flawed

The powerful SUV is a thrilling drive, if compromised by turbo lag and an overfirm ride
Life
7 months ago

Buyers flock to bakkies, budget hatches, and SUVs

In a market that dipped 2.8%, these are SA's best-selling vehicles of 2019 by segment
Life
7 months ago

New Mercedes GLB takes on the X3 and Q5

Junior G-Class brings credibility, class and engineering to Benz's compact SUV fight
Life
8 months ago

