Audi expands local SUV range with swoopy Q3 Sportback

After the positive reception given to coupe-styled SUV models like the Q8, Q5 and recently the new Q4 concept, Audi has also adopted the vivacious Sportback theme to its smaller Q3. The vehicle is now on sale in SA.

The 29mm lower roofline and 16mm increase in length makes the Q3 Sportback appear much sportier than its sister model Q3. The 2,680mm wheelbase is the same, though the 530l cargo space is smaller than the regular Q3’s 550l.

But it certainly alters the looks for a sportier expression, covering a five-seater cabin packed with modern day Audi tech and amenities. This includes an optional electric tailgate, two-piece panoramic glass sunroof, two-zone automatic air conditioning, a digital instrument cluster with a 22.3cm screen or the full Audi virtual cockpit, and Audi smartphone interfacing with Android and Apple CarPlay.

Safety includes acoustic and haptic warnings, a 360° camera, and automatic park assist.

The single-frame grille and rear diffuser are in gloss black and rear tail lights run inward in a tapered shape. You will have a choice of regular LED headlight units or the newer matrix items with adaptive high beam.

The standard wheel size is 18 inch with an option to upgrade to a larger 19 inch. The Black Styling Package is another option available to customers.