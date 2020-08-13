Jaguar’s new F-Type cats leap into SA

The newly upgraded Jaguar F-Type has gone on sale in SA with a 10-car range. Prices start from R1,243,000 for the P300 rear wheel drive (RWD) coupe and R1,241,000 for the soft-top convertible.

Boasting newer and more dramatic styling, improved aerodynamics and driver engagement, the modern successor to the iconic E-Type arrives with the option of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engine derivatives.

In the case of the entry-level P300 RWD, Jaguar uses a 2.0l four-cylinder Ingenium engine with 221kW and 400Nm. Claimed performance is 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.

The middle-ground P380 gets a supercharged 3.0l V6 with 280kW and 460Nm on tap, for a 4.9 sec to 100km/h time and top speed of 275km/h. The V6 can be had in classic RWD or all-wheel drive (AWD) with a mechanical limited-slip differential thrown in.

A screaming 5.0l supercharged V8 is housed under the bonnet of the F-Type R P575. It wields 423kW and 700Nm and hits the 100km/h mark in 3.7 sec with a maximum speed of 300km/h.