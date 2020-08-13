LOCAL LAUNCH
Jaguar’s new F-Type cats leap into SA
The latest F-Type features many enhancements and is available in 10 models
The newly upgraded Jaguar F-Type has gone on sale in SA with a 10-car range. Prices start from R1,243,000 for the P300 rear wheel drive (RWD) coupe and R1,241,000 for the soft-top convertible.
Boasting newer and more dramatic styling, improved aerodynamics and driver engagement, the modern successor to the iconic E-Type arrives with the option of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engine derivatives.
In the case of the entry-level P300 RWD, Jaguar uses a 2.0l four-cylinder Ingenium engine with 221kW and 400Nm. Claimed performance is 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.
The middle-ground P380 gets a supercharged 3.0l V6 with 280kW and 460Nm on tap, for a 4.9 sec to 100km/h time and top speed of 275km/h. The V6 can be had in classic RWD or all-wheel drive (AWD) with a mechanical limited-slip differential thrown in.
A screaming 5.0l supercharged V8 is housed under the bonnet of the F-Type R P575. It wields 423kW and 700Nm and hits the 100km/h mark in 3.7 sec with a maximum speed of 300km/h.
Regardless of which F-Type you pick, you get an eight-speed automatic transmission and adjustable exhaust system.
Inside the driver-focused two-seater cabin Jaguar has created a sense of luxury and sportiness through a pulsating starter button, "Jaguar Est.1935" markings on the centre console finisher, a 31.2cm HD TFT instrument cluster and full-screen navigation. Materials such as Windsor leather and satin-finish chrome can be had including slim seats with heating and cooling functions.
The F-Type R-Dynamic model comes with sports seats as standard, while the R and First Edition models get a Performance seat with more support.
Further amenities include LED headlights, 19 and 20-inch alloy wheels, an "R" body kit, keyless entry, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fixed panoramic glass roof plus more. All Jaguar F-Types come with a standard five year/100,000km warranty.
Coupé pricing:
F-Type R-Dynamic P300 RWD — R1,243,000
F-Type R-Dynamic P380 RWD — R1,513,700
F-Type R-Dynamic P380 AWD — R1,659,300
F-Type First Edition — R1,659,300
F-Type R P575 AWD — R2,422,700
Convertible pricing:
F-Type R-Dynamic P300 RWD — R1,241,000
F-Type R-Dynamic P380 RWD — R1,511,800
F-Type R-Dynamic P380 AWD — R1,652,800
F-Type First Edition — R1,652,800
F-Type R P575 AWD — R2,421,000
