Life / Motoring

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Our top car picks for 2020 so far

Thomas Falkiner, Brenwin Naidu and Phuti Mpyane chew the fat on the latest motoring news

17 June 2020 - 12:50 Motoring Reporter
The Suzuki S'Presso safety features include ABS brakes and a pair of airbags, but no crash rating yet. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Suzuki S'Presso safety features include ABS brakes and a pair of airbags, but no crash rating yet. Picture: SUPPLIED

This week on Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner is joined in the studio by Brenwin Naidu and resident petrosexual Phuti Mpyane​. This week have a midyear report and talk about cars that have impressed them in 2020 thus far. They also chew the fat on the latest motoring news.

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Exploring SA's motoring communities: where do you belong?

​In this episode of Cargumentive, Thomas Falkiner is reunited in the real-world studio with Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. The guys chat about what ...
Life
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | 'Buying down' in light of Covid-19

'Buying down' to smaller cars such as the Volkswagen Up! and Smart ForFour can make sense in these turbulent financial times.
Life
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Crossing Africa in a Hillman Imp: Terence Tracey shares his adventure

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman ...
Life
1 month ago

