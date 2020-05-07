New Honda Jazz gets 10 airbags and enhanced passive safety

Honda’s Jazz remains a hatchback that’s crafted with practicality and safety, and the new model is the first in its class to be equipped with 10 airbags as standard fitment.

This includes a new centre airbag that’s designed to cushion the front passengers from crashing into each other in a side collision.

The safety suite includes an airbag for the driver’s knees and another compact rear seat (i-side) airbag system designed to fit snugly inside the rear seat pad to protect rear occupants from impacts against the door and C-pillars.

“Occupant safety is of the utmost importance for our designers when we develop a new car,” said Takeki Tanaka, a project leader with Honda.

“We completely redesigned the latest-generation Jazz from the ground up, which meant we were able to incorporate new advanced structural technologies and the latest passive safety features to provide exceptional protection from all kinds of accidents.”

Passive safety is also enhanced on the new Jazz through a new wider angle, higher-definition camera and the company’s city-brake active system. These features are part of a detailed list of safety technologies bunched up as Honda Sensing.

The features include a collision mitigation braking system with improved night-time operation and better pedestrian detection in poor light conditions. The system applies automatic braking if the Jazz senses it has drifted across or into the path of oncoming traffic.