Next 7 Series will have electric power

The next BMW 7 Series will have an electric version, group CEO Oliver Zipse revealed at the company’s annual general meeting held in Munich, Gemany, last week.

The next iteration of the luxury sedan will offer petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid versions as well as an electric vehicle (EV) derivative for the first time, Zipse said.

The new seventh generation 7-Series is expected to arrive in 2022 and the electric version is likely to be dubbed the i7 in line with BMW’s EV naming strategy.

It is expected to have a battery of up to 120kWh of capacity which has a theoretical range of 600km or more, and the power train can deliver up to 537kW of output.

Zipse said in his speech that the BMW Group aims to launch 25 electrified cars across its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands by 2023, more than half of them being full EVs.

The first to be launched recently was the battery-powered Mini Cooper S E, and it will be followed by the X3-based iX3 later this year.

Worldwide demand for electrified cars is growing with improved range and quicker charging times.