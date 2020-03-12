A peek at the Formula One calendar for the 2020 season

The new Formula One season starts in Australia on March 15, with some uncertainty about how many races there will be.

China was meant to host the fourth round of the season on April 19 but the race was called off due to the coronavirus epidemic in the country. Organisers have said they will try to reschedule.

The following details the remaining 21 races.

March 15 — AUSTRALIA, Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne.

2019 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. 2019 winner: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes.

March 22 — BAHRAIN, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir.

2019 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari. 2019 winner: Hamilton.

April 5 — VIETNAM, Hanoi circuit.

No previous race.

May 3 — NETHERLANDS, Zandvoort circuit.

No recent race. The undulating circuit in the resort on the North Sea dunes last hosted a race in 1985.

May 10 — SPAIN, Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona.

2019 pole position: Bottas. Winner: Hamilton.

May 24 — MONACO, Monte Carlo.

2019 pole position and winner: Hamilton.

June 7 — AZERBAIJAN, Baku City Circuit.

2019 pole position and winner: Bottas.

June 14 — CANADA, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal.

2019 pole position: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari. Winner: Hamilton.

June 28 — FRANCE, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet.

2019 pole position and winner: Hamilton.

July 5 — AUSTRIA, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg.

2019 pole position: Leclerc. Winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull.

July 19 — BRITAIN, Silverstone.

2019 pole position: Bottas. Winner: Hamilton.

August 2 — HUNGARY, Hungaroring, Budapest.

2019 pole position: Verstappen. Winner: Hamilton.

August 30 — BELGIUM, Spa-Francorchamps.

2019 pole position and winner: Leclerc.

September 6 — ITALY, Monza.

2019 pole position and winner: Leclerc.

September 20 — SINGAPORE, Marina Bay street circuit

2019 pole position: Leclerc. Winner: Vettel.

September 27 — RUSSIA, Sochi street circuit.

2019 pole position: Leclerc. Winner: Hamilton.

October 11 — JAPAN, Suzuka.

2019 pole position: Vettel. Winner: Bottas

October 25 — UNITED STATES, Circuit of the Americas, Austin.

2019 pole position and winner: Bottas.

November 1 — MEXICO, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City.

2019 pole position: Leclerc. Winner: Hamilton.

November 15 — BRAZIL, Interlagos, Sao Paulo.

2019 pole position and winner: Verstappen.

November 29 — ABU DHABI, Yas Marina.

2019 pole position and winner: Hamilton.