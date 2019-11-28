Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Ferrari say they have cleared the air after Brazil collision

Crash between teammates Vettel and Leclerc was a major talking point at Interlagos

28 November 2019 - 05:12 Reuters
After their collision in Brazil, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc head into this Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix still vying for dominance at Ferrari. Picture: REUTERS
After their collision in Brazil, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc head into this Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix still vying for dominance at Ferrari. Picture: REUTERS

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season, the team says.

Team boss Mattia Binotto said after the race at Interlagos that there would be a review with the drivers at the Maranello factory to go through what went on and how to prevent any recurrence.

“Since last Sunday Mattia and the drivers have spoken every day, as they would normally do anyway, so there was no official summit nor video conference,” a Ferrari spokesperson said.

“Air is now fully cleared and we are focusing on Abu Dhabi.”

The collision between the young charger and a four times world champion, who have been battling for supremacy this season, provided a major talking point at Interlagos.

“They know that silly mistakes are still silly mistakes. What happened today is a shame for the team,” Binotto said at the time.

The final race of the season at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina is this weekend, with both championships already won by Mercedes for an unprecedented sixth season in succession.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton wrapped up his sixth title in Texas earlier in November.

Ferrari are sure of second place in the constructors’ championship.

Reuters

Vettel and Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Crash in fight for fourth place forces drivers to retire and leaves Ferrari embarrassed and pointless
Sport
1 week ago

Ferrari sticks to petrol power for new Roma GT

Twin turbo V8 engine thrusts the new prancing horse from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds
Life
1 week ago

When Ford almost beat Ferrari and other great Nine Hour exploits

Ahead of the return of the Kyalami race, Stuart Johnston looks back on what made it so special over the years
Life
1 week ago

Call for Ferrari drivers to follow Lewis Hamilton’s example

Former technical director says Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc should accept blame for Brazilian Grand Prix collision
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Big-winged Mini Cooper GP debuts
Life / Motoring
2.
8 reasons to sign up for Showmax this holiday
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Can an ‘overdose of adrenaline’ really stop you ...
Life
4.
Finalists in 2020 European Car of the Year ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Orders roll in for Tesla’s bizarre bakkie
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.