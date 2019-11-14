Uber had track record of crashes before Arizona fatality

Development prototypes from Uber’s self-driving technology arm were involved in 37 crashes in the 18 months leading up to the company’s fatal Arizona crash last year.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed last week that all 37 accidents involved Uber prototypes, with 33 of the 37 autonomous Uber crashes involving other vehicles, though the autonomous Ubers were not always at fault.

The prototype involved in the crash that killed Elaine Herzberg was in its autonomous mode, while its “driver” was watching The Voice on a mobile device. It was history’s first confirmed autonomous-vehicle fatal crash.

While police argued that the crash was “entirely avoidable”, prosecutors in Arizona insisted Uber wasn’t criminally liable.

While the NTSB will hold a probable cause hearing on the Arizona crash on November 19, Uber put its autonomous-vehicle development programme on hold in the aftermath of the fatal accident. It resumed testing with upgraded software in a different part of the country (Pennsylvania) in December 2018.

Uber has adopted critical programme improvements to further prioritise safety, Uber spokesperson Sarah Abboud said in a statement.

One finding already announced by the NTSB is that Uber intentionally disabled the Volvo SUV’s built-in autonomous emergency braking system.

While Volvo has not been involved in the NTSB discussions, Uber told the organisation that its upgraded software would have detected Herzberg 4.5 seconds before the impact and braked for four full seconds before the collision.

Michael Taylor