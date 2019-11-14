SPONSORED
FAWs are now more driver friendly to reduce fatigue
The heavy-vehicle range gets a new look and better ergonomics
FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA’s extensive heavy-vehicle range has been given a new look, in conjunction with improved ergonomics and enhanced levels of driving comfort.
The new J5N range comprises the following:
• The FAW 33.340FD 6x4 15.5m³ hub reduction tipper boasts impressive off-road capabilities. It is ideal for the SA construction market and mining applications;
• The FAW 33.340FC 6x4 6m³ mixer is made for construction;
• The FAW 28.290FL 6x4 13-ton freight carrier is suited to specialised applications such as water bowsers, drop sides and flat decks;
• The FAW 28.380FT 6x4 truck tractor is aimed at exceptional value in the medium-haul sector; and
• The reputable FAW 33.420FT 6x4 truck tractor caters for long-haul operations.
The FAW 33.420FT was the pioneer of the J5N range and was the first to be introduced locally. It has already built a reputation in SA, where it remains the top seller in its segment.
All FAW models are powered by the latest Weichai engines, which boast proven durability and high performance. The popular FAW 33.420FT model is powered by the powerful Weichai WP12 engine, while the remaining models all feature the renowned and reliable Weichai WP10 unit.
All derivatives in the FAW stable now feature an improved aerodynamic design, a reinforced front bumper for heightened durability, higher cabs strategically positioned for superior driver visibility and more durable colour-coded fenders.
Furthermore, the entire J5N range boasts a new attractive grill design, upgraded cab, and air suspension seat for improved driver comfort. Further complementing the new design is a full electronic dashboard.
The inclusion of three steps provides for easier vehicle access for drivers and passengers. These features together aim to reduce driver fatigue and terrain discomfort.
THE LAYOUT OF COMPONENTS EASES DRIVEABILITY, WHILE AN EXTENDED GEAR LEVER MAKES FOR EASIER SHIFTING
The new-look FAW range has been designed to maximise driver and passenger comfort, while offering spacious leg room and a more functional interior overall. To this end, the layout of components eases driveability, while an extended gear lever makes for easier shifting. All interior finishes have been enhanced in the interests of extended durability and more pleasing aesthetics.
All models have also received upgraded gearbox and engine mounting systems for improved endurance, coupled with an enhanced exhaust braking system for improved vehicle control.
A greatly improved single under-cab air filtration system that optimises engine performance for reduced cost of ownership is fitted throughout the range. An improved radiator and intercooler system, together with the addition of aluminium air tanks (with full Wabco braking systems), provides further enhancements.
All models employ a newly designed lightweight chassis that reduces overall vehicle mass, as well as electrical fuse boxes that have been conveniently relocated to improve accessibility.
FAW mixer trucks now feature a new ZF drum reduction unit, while the tippers sport an upgraded rear spring design for improved stability.
FAW 33.340FD
The FAW 33.340FD 6x4 15.5m³ hub reduction tipper boasts some significant improvements that all contribute to making this one of the most cost-effective vehicles in its class, with a particularly low cost per kilometre.
One of the most important new features is the increased horsepower, which is now rated at 340hp. This power is produced through the six-cylinder in-line water-cooled, turbocharged and intercooled Weichai WP10 engine.
The Euro 2 vehicle produces a torque of 1,350Nm at between 1,200rpm and 1,600rpm, and a power output of 250kW at 2,200rpm. The engine features an air filter with prefilter for cleaner operation and offers 24V electrical systems with easy access to electric relays.
The manual nine-speed FAW CA9TB160M transmission makes for easy driving and delivers direct contact with the road, giving the driver total control of the vehicle.
The robust chassis is of the straight ladder-type, riveted with no bolts or chassis flanges. The chassis has been built with the highest levels of quality, keeping durability in mind.
A number of other new features include the change of the size of the fuel tank to a larger 400l aluminium fuel tank.
The braking system is combined with full-air ABS, drum brake with S-cams and automatic slack adjusters, and exhaust brake. They all contribute to ease of driving and safety, on and off the road. All of this contributes to better performance without compromising the cost of operation.
The forward-tilting cab has been designed with driver and passenger safety and comfort in mind, as well as easy access for maintenance. Comfort features include air-conditioning and radio with MP3 and USB connection.
A large windscreen and angled side windows, together with large proximity mirrors and kerbside mirrors, offer exceptional visibility.
The heavy-duty air suspension driver seat with height adjustable control, movable and telescopic steering column, and inertia-type driver and passenger seat belts, make the driver’s “office” even more comfortable.
For added convenience, the tubeless radial tyres (315/80 R22.5 18PR) can be inflated via a tyre inflation pipe directly from the air tank.
The FAW 33.340FD promises to get good support from the market, says FAW, with significant interest already received from both the construction and mining sectors for various applications.
With a raft of aesthetic, functional and comfort improvements, the FAW J5N range promises to be a sure-fire winner, says FAW.