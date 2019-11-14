FAWs are now more driver friendly to reduce fatigue

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA’s extensive heavy-vehicle range has been given a new look, in conjunction with improved ergonomics and enhanced levels of driving comfort.

The new J5N range comprises the following:

• The FAW 33.340FD 6x4 15.5m³ hub reduction tipper boasts impressive off-road capabilities. It is ideal for the SA construction market and mining applications;

• The FAW 33.340FC 6x4 6m³ mixer is made for construction;

• The FAW 28.290FL 6x4 13-ton freight carrier is suited to specialised applications such as water bowsers, drop sides and flat decks;

• The FAW 28.380FT 6x4 truck tractor is aimed at exceptional value in the medium-haul sector; and

• The reputable FAW 33.420FT 6x4 truck tractor caters for long-haul operations.

The FAW 33.420FT was the pioneer of the J5N range and was the first to be introduced locally. It has already built a reputation in SA, where it remains the top seller in its segment.

All FAW models are powered by the latest Weichai engines, which boast proven durability and high performance. The popular FAW 33.420FT model is powered by the powerful Weichai WP12 engine, while the remaining models all feature the renowned and reliable Weichai WP10 unit.

All derivatives in the FAW stable now feature an improved aerodynamic design, a reinforced front bumper for heightened durability, higher cabs strategically positioned for superior driver visibility and more durable colour-coded fenders.

Furthermore, the entire J5N range boasts a new attractive grill design, upgraded cab, and air suspension seat for improved driver comfort. Further complementing the new design is a full electronic dashboard.

The inclusion of three steps provides for easier vehicle access for drivers and passengers. These features together aim to reduce driver fatigue and terrain discomfort.