SA car industry in low gear amid stuttering economy

The South African car market remained under significant pressure in the third quarter of 2019, with vehicle sales continuing their steady decline, despite new-vehicle price increases staying under inflation for the past two years.

This is according to the latest TransUnion Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) for the third quarter of 2019.

New-vehicle price increases have remained below inflation for the past two years — the longest consecutive period since the creation of the index in 2000. Used vehicle price increases have slowed, which is indicative that the used market is also taking the strain. Despite lower price increases, the number of new vehicles financed in Q3 fell 7% compared to the same period a year ago, while the number of used vehicles financed showed a 1% increase.

The new vehicle VPI moved to 3.3% in Q3 2019 from 3.1% in Q2, while the used vehicle index moved to 1.1% from 1%. The VPI measures the relationship between the increase in vehicle pricing for new and used vehicles from a basket of passenger vehicles, which incorporates 15 top volume manufacturers.

Kriben Reddy, head of Auto Information Solutions for TransUnion Africa, said the sluggish market reflected ongoing low consumer and business confidence, reiterating the weak domestic demand conditions. Although interest rates fell by 25 basis points in July, which offered consumers additional spending power, many consumers have opted to delay vehicle purchasing decisions due to the ongoing economic uncertainty.