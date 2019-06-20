Midas celebrates its 35th anniversary

Today, Midas is entrenched in SA and neighbouring countries. With as many as 300 stores in urban and rural areas, the Midas name is familiar in Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, which together account for 30 stores outside of SA.

The accent on the business is the provision of quality “hard” parts that are required to keep a vehicle running sweetly and carry a manufacturer’s warranty, as well as a wide range of accessories for the enthusiast who wants to add light bars, car seat covers and even USB outlets operated through a car’s cigarette lighter.

“Midas today is about one-stop shopping for the motorist in an attractive, airy store which is run by motoring enthusiasts. We are proud of the fact that one of our major differentiating factors is the practical advice that comes with a Midas purchase. This has helped expand our customer base from people who are totally car-focused to everyday customers looking for vehicle add-ons,” says Drake.

Of the 300 Midas stores, 30 are company-owned and managed, and the remaining 260 are owned and operated by single-store and multistore franchisees.

“Although competitors have entered the market, Midas has always had the advantage because of its readily identifiable branding, geographic locations and 35-year history. We have now reached the stage where some of our original franchisees have retired and we have second and even third generation family members working in our stores,” adds Drake.

The growth of the Midas franchise has made it the go-to store for all things automotive.

The market for accessories has grown and the demand for parts, always a core focus at Midas, has continued its popularity with more customers taking over basic servicing of their own vehicles as a way of escaping the rising cost of car maintenance when cars get older or emerge from maintenance contracts.

“We do have potential franchisees approaching us about becoming part of the Midas family. They know that buying into our brand means becoming part of a concept that has been tried and tested. Brand strength and longevity mean stability, great products lines and a brand that is in tune with our markets. We look forward to growing our brand and another 35 years as SA’s most-loved automotive stores,” says Drake.