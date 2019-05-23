BMW unleashes limited-edition M5

To mark the 35th anniversary of the M5, BMW has launched a special limited-edition model of which only 350 units will be available worldwide from July.

The new BMW M5 Edition 35 Years wields the same power as the recently-introduced M5 Competition, with the 4.4l V8 turbo engine boosted to produce 460kW and 750Nm — compared to the regular M5’s 441kW/750Nm.

The exterior and interior are enhanced with high-quality M design features developed especially for the Edition model and BMW Individual fittings give the vehicle the status of an exclusive collector’s item.

It’s exclusively available in the Frozen Dark Grey metallic colour which has a special pigmentation to create a silk matt surface impression. The car wears newly designed 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y spoke design and in a Graphite Grey colour exclusive to the Edition model.

In addition, the calipers of the M compound ceramic brakes are finished in high-gloss black, or optionally in gold.