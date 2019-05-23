Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

BMW unleashes limited-edition M5

Frozen dark grey colour and blinged-up interior mark 35th birthday of iconic sports sedan

23 May 2019 - 05:07 Denis Droppa
M5 celebrates its 35th birthday with matt paint job and graphite grey 20” wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
M5 celebrates its 35th birthday with matt paint job and graphite grey 20” wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED

To mark the 35th anniversary of the M5, BMW has launched a special limited-edition model of which only 350 units will be available worldwide from July.

The new BMW M5 Edition 35 Years wields the same power as the recently-introduced M5 Competition, with the 4.4l V8 turbo engine boosted to produce 460kW and 750Nm — compared to the regular M5’s 441kW/750Nm.

The exterior and interior are enhanced with high-quality M design features developed especially for the Edition model and BMW Individual fittings give the vehicle the status of an exclusive collector’s item.

It’s exclusively available in the Frozen Dark Grey metallic colour which has a special pigmentation to create a silk matt surface impression. The car wears newly designed 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y spoke design and in a Graphite Grey colour exclusive to the Edition model.

In addition, the calipers of the M compound ceramic brakes are finished in high-gloss black, or optionally in gold.

Interior design dazzle is ensured by a new gold-anodised aluminium carbon trim on the dashboard, doors, and centre console, also unique to this limited-edition M5.

Shimmering gold surfaces decorate the dashboard, door trim sections and centre console. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shimmering gold surfaces decorate the dashboard, door trim sections and centre console. Picture: SUPPLIED

Additional cabin flair is provided by sports multifunction seats in Merino leather trim in black with beige contrasts.

Door sill finishers bearing the inscription “M5 Edition 35 Jahre” and an engraving with the inscription “M5 Edition 35 Jahre 1/350” on the cupholder cover in the centre console are further distinguishing marks of the Edition vehicles.

In 1984 the first-generation M5, which was powered by a six-cylinder 210kW engine, created a new sports sedan category that combined the driving dynamics of a sports car with the comfort and functionality of an executive sedan.

The M5 has stayed true to that brief over the next six generations as the power output and handling ability continuously increased. The M5 Edition 35 Years has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.3 seconds and reaches the 200km/h mark in just 10.8 seconds.

It is mechanically identical to the M5 Competition, with roadholding ensured by sports suspension, all-wheel drive (with a selectable two-wheel drive mode) and an active rear differential.

Stiffened mounts connect the engine to the vehicle’s structure for more immediate transmission of power to the drivetrain, helping the car to turn into corners with more directness. As with the standard M5, transmission duty is performed by an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

Sadly for local M5 fans, the Edition 35 Years won’t be available in SA.

BMW ditches slow-selling 3 Series GT

Hatch-coupé was a niche too far as buyers continue to flock to SUVs instead
Life
1 week ago

Updated Mercedes-AMG C63 S means business

The sedan, coupé and cabriolet now feature a sharper exterior and even more agility
Life
2 weeks ago

Lexus sports up its limousine

New LS F Sport gets handling enhancements and a performance-infused design
Life
1 month ago

BMW lifts the lid on the convertible 8 Series

Mark Smyth drove the sun-worshipping version of BMW’s M850i in the Algarve
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Helen Zille, looking back without anger
Life
2.
Greece eyes further moves upmarket as big ...
Life
3.
Do not cut back on exercise, it sharpens memory
Life
4.
When business travel is preferable to mass tourism
Life
5.
Supernaturally good new TV series to stream
Life / On The Screen

Related Articles

Aston Martin plugs into an electric future

Life / Motoring

BMW’s sporting M2 earns its stripes

Life / Motoring

VW said to be planning fastest Golf yet

Life / Motoring

BMW’s new Z4 touches down in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.