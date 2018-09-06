Mercedes’ ‘Baby Benz’ fast-forwards into the future

The third-generation A-Class helped make Mercedes-Benz more youthful, and its replacement, launched in SA last week, aims to follow in those footsteps.

In its fourth incarnation Merc’s premium compact hatchback has grown into a larger and more family-friendly car than its predecessor, but it’s the new technology that is likely to be the big customer drawcard into Benz showrooms.

At the heart of this tech is the new MBUX multimedia system, which Mercedes calls "a revolution of the user experience in the car".

It uses artificial intelligence to learn and adapt to suit the user, and the more a user interacts with it, the more the new A-Class adapts to his or her habits.

"The new A-Class grows to understand your personal preferences then predicts your needs, making it the ultimate intelligent companion," says Selvin Govender, marketing director of Mercedes-Benz Cars SA.