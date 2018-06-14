Gas to replace diesel in SAB trucks

Renergen and Anheuser-Busch InBev, through their subsidiaries Tetra4 and South African Breweries (SAB), have announced the conclusion of an agreement for the provision of natural gas by Tetra4 to SAB to use in displacing diesel use in trucks.

The two companies said that in terms of the agreement compressed natural gas would initially be used in a small fleet of trucks in the Gauteng area, using gas from Tetra4’s operations in Virginia, Free State.

This will be upgraded to a significantly larger fleet to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) once Tetra4’s plant reaches operational status in 2019.

"This agreement with SAB marks another large-scale South African logistics operation to use new age fuels," says Renergen CEO Stefano Marani.

"The use of LNG not only drastically reduces carbon emissions, but has the added advantage of improving the vehicle’s life cycle maintenance and reduces the operator’s cost significantly. Renergen wants to remain a pioneer in alternative energy sources, and is proud to be associated with SAB in such a landmark agreement."