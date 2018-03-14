Porsche wins Car of the Year award, again

The Porsche Panamera has claimed overall victory in the 2018 WesBank South African Car of the Year awards, which took place at the Gallagher Estate convention centre in Johannesburg.

The winner was one of 10 vehicles vying for the coveted title.

The finalists for the prestigious competition run by the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists included the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi Q5, BMW 5 Series, Kia Picanto, Land Rover Discovery, Peugeot 3008, Suzuki Ignis, Toyota C-HR and Volvo S90.

Following a two-day rigorous testing programme to put the aforementioned vehicles through their paces, the Panamera emerged the winner of the coveted competition, seeing the German brand clinching the title for the fourth time — with Boxster, Cayman and Macan previously taking the title.

This year’s competition was one of the most heavily contested yet as a clear winner was not obvious from the onset, which required the competition’s 26 jury members to judiciously apply their minds. Once the scores had been tallied and the results vetted by a team of independent auditors, the Panamera emerged the winner, even if by a whisker of only 3.3% to the second place runner-up, the Volvo S90. The Alfa Romeo Giulia, interestingly, came in third, trailing by 1.18%, while the impressive Suzuki Ignis was not that far off in fourth with a 0.4% difference. In fact, the top four cars were separated by only 5% collectively, which once again demonstrates the closeness of this year’s competition.