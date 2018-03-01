Poles power up electric car for expedition across the continent

There are electric vehicles (EV) in other parts of the world that boast a driving range of up to 400km but many are still sitting at about 150km.

However, this is generally regarded as enough for the daily commute and, in some cases, if you live close to where you work, it can even be enough to last you a few days. In the next few years we will see range increasing to 500km in some models and possibly more.

Either way, the idea of travelling across Africa in an EV is unlikely to have much appeal.

If you think you have range anxiety in Johannesburg or Cape Town, then imagine the logistical headache of crossing Africa. Well, now a group of Polish travellers are going to do exactly that.

The Electric Explorer African Challenge 2018, the first electric vehicle expedition across Africa, commenced recently. Polish traveller Arkady Pawel Fiedler has taken the wheel, accompanied by Albert Wójtowicz, a photographer and cameraman.

They are using a first generation Nissan Leaf but it is not the same as the one you would buy in the showroom. The regular Leaf only has a range of about 180km and even that depends on geography and driving style.

To improve this, the first generation Leaf has been fitted with batteries from the recently revealed second generation, which Nissan claims will give it a range of 250km.

"Travelling across Africa is probably the hardest test for any vehicle, not only an EV. Poor roads, limited charging infrastructure and dramatically diverse weather conditions — from equatorial storms to the scorching heat of the Sahara — these are just a few challenges that we’ll have to face during the expedition," says Fiedler.

" We’re optimistic anyway. As part of the tests, I’ve already travelled more than 4,000km in Poland in a Nissan Leaf, and I’m positively surprised by the driving range offered."

Fiedler, the originator and organiser of the expedition and driver of the vehicle, is the grandson of a writer and traveller. Passionate about automotive expeditions, producer of travel films and a photographer, he was the originator and organiser of the PoDrodze (On the Way) film and travel project. In 2009 he completed Along the Polish Borders in Maluch, a Maluch being a little car based on the Fiat 126 that was built in Poland between 1973 and 2000. In 2014 he produced Across Africa in Maluch and in 2016 he did it again, producing Across Asia in Maluch.

This time the Maluch has been left behind both in terms of geography and technology, with Fiedler opting to do his latest expedition in the electric Leaf. The expedition started in Cape Town and will lead to Europe, along western Africa, via SA, Namibia, Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, Gambia, Mauritania and Morocco, and across western Europe to Poland.

"The Nissan Leaf is the most popular electric vehicle in the world," says Dorota Pajaczkowska, PR manager at Nissan Poland. "The first generation of the model was launched on the market as early as eight years ago, and Nissan EV drivers have already done more than 3-billion zero emission kilometres in total.

"The design tested by hundreds of thousands of drivers can be trusted without hesitation, which I believe will be best proven by the Electric Explorer African Challenge 2018."

Apart from being the first electric vehicle to try to cross Africa, the expedition also aims to build awareness of electric mobility and new, cleaner technologies among the public in Africa, Poland and the world at large. It is also important to show the way of perceiving the world and human choices, such as the means of transport, have a great impact on our environment, says Nissan.

"Owing to the huge challenge of looking for appropriate electric sockets to fill the battery with electricity we’ll have to rely on help from people we meet along the way," says Fiedler.