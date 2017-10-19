China ready to electrify modern icon

BMW is allegedly negotiating co-operation with Great Wall Motors to build cars together in China.

Sources inside BMW insist that the Bavarian and Chinese car makers plan to work together to build Minis in China.

Great Wall, the parent company of Haval, is the biggest SUV maker in China, while BMW is becoming increasingly spooked by the state of Britain’s Brexit negotiations and is desperate to broaden the brand’s manufacturing base outside the European island.

Some Minis are already built in The Netherlands, though the bulk of its engines and cars come from the UK.

BMW already has a joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings, though Great Wall is a cleanskin, without a foreign joint venture partner and is set to begin building its own cars in the US.

BMW is set to launch a full-line electric version of most of its Mini models, and a joint venture with Great Wall would allow the electric Minis to be sold in the world’s biggest car market.

Day-to-day mobility

The German car maker that owns the Mini brand, revealed its Mini Electric concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show recently. It is said by Mini to offer a "window into how pure-electric, day-to-day mobility might look in the years ahead".