Revamp improves BMW i3 range and pace

Now that the diesel backlash has begun in Europe, the decision by BMW to build the i3 looks even cleverer than it did in 2014. And now its first ground-up electric car is getting even stronger, with more range and pace.

The facelift of the i3 electric car adds straight-line speed and swings in extra power and handling with the i3s, plus the extra range from a new 94Ah/33kWh battery pack.

It remains a brisk city car, rather than a blasting cap like the Tesla Model S, and it has nothing of the Californian brand’s marketing speed giggles, like its Ludicrous mode. Instead, the stock i3 reaches 100km/h in 7.3 seconds and that makes it eight-tenths of a second quicker than the range-extender model.

The standard synchronous electric motor delivers 125kW and the from-idle torque peak of 250Nm, with BMW limiting its top speed to 150km/h.

But that’s not as fast as the i3 range gets, with the new i3s model adding 10kW of power to that figure and stacking on another 20Nm of torque. To get there, BMW gave it new taper roller bearings in the electric motor and an upgraded motor control system.

It pulls the sprint to 100km/h down to 6.9 seconds from the rear-drive four-seater, with the heavier range-extender version losing 0.8 seconds mostly through adding 120kg to the 1,265kg i3s. It rips to 60km/h in 3.7 seconds and its top end is also 10km/h faster than the standard car at 160km/h.

Like the base i3, the i3s electric motor can recuperate energy under deceleration or down hills at up to 50kW. The i3s doesn’t stop there, though. BMW has pushed its rear wheel track width out by 40mm, its ride height is 10mm lower, its wheel rims are 20mm wider and it also uses specific anti-roll bars, dampers and springs.