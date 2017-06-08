Volvo’s adventurous executive

Suitably impressed by the Volvo XC90 we tested in 2015, which subsequently went on to win the coveted SA Car of the Year title in 2016, we were more than keen to sample the S90 sedan and its sibling, the V90 CC (Cross Country).

The V90 CC was launched locally in 2016. Granted, the XC90 will offer that too, but the svelte lines and proportions of a station wagon will win me over an SUV any day.

So the V90 CC completes the 90 range in SA, while other markets also get the regular V90, which is essentially the S90 station wagon. The Cross Country is the spiritual successor to the XC70, which was a firm favourite of mine and an underrated vehicle in my opinion. Blame the advent of SUVs for that. That said, the V90 CC continues the adventurous theme that made the XC70 the almost go-anywhere vehicle that it was. This includes the front and rear skid plates, plastic clad wheel arches and self-levelling air suspension (R17,500 option) on the rear axle that adds to the plush ride quality.

Our Inscription D5 model came with optional gloss silver and black tinged 20-inch wheels (19-inch standard), while the interior is a minimalist yet premium melting pot of leather, aluminium inserts and soft-touch materials. The 9.3-inch infotainment screen takes centre stage and controls most functions. such as climate control, audio settings and external device connectivity.

Overall cabin space is generous, both front and rear, while the boot measures 560l (1,526l with the rear seats folded forward). The optional power tailgate, which forms part of the R65,000 Premium Pack, is highly recommended due to the high opening boot lid and should be a separate option, instead of being lumped with what is a comprehensive pack.