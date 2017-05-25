Revolutionary road: Germany takes first step

German carmakers finally have a framework to develop and produce self-driving cars after the country’s parliament approved autonomous driving laws last week.

After years of pleading from vehicle manufacturers, which insisted their self-driving technology far outstripped German law, the country’s upper house of parliament finally defined how autonomous cars could use German roads.

But the rules won’t please everyone because they effectively place all responsibility for autonomous car crashes on the manufacturer.

The law, which was pushed by Chancellor Angela Merkel, insists a driver must not only be at the wheel of a car running in autonomous mode but they also need to be prepared to take back control of the car if necessary.

Investment

All of Germany’s peak premium carmakers, such as BMW, Audi, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz’s parent company Daimler, have invested heavily in autonomous technologies, which they have mainly tested in Nevada or California in the US, specific pieces of approved autobahns in Germany or at their own private test centres.

Volkswagen is also a leading player in the development of autonomous cars, while Ford and Opel lag behind.

The law effectively circumvents the EU’s Vienna Conventions and takes autonomous cars up to Level 3 in the five-step classification for autonomous driving. With Level 3 loosely defined as "hands off" to watch movies, use phones or read books but prepared to take over in a hurry, at least two German cars will push the limits of the new law in 2017.

The all-new Audi A8 and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift, due in 2017, will deliver the technology required for Level 3 autonomy, although Mercedes had planned to use a time limit for hands-off driving.