Thrill of classic car investments

Leon Strümpher, portfolio manager at the Knysna branch of Sanlam Private Wealth and himself a classic car investor, says the market for classic cars has experienced a consistent rise in value over the past two decades. "The value of the classic car market in the UK alone is said to be about £5.5bn. According to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment index the value of the classic car market internationally has over the past 10 years appreciated more than that of watches, wine, jewellery, stamps and art," he says.

The latest price index compiled by the Historic Automobile Group International (Hagi) shows that Mercedes-Benz has been the best performing marque, increasing in value by just over 85% over the past three years. Ferrari also did well, posting an increase of 65% and sending Porsche into third place with a rise of almost 60%.

A 1960s Ferrari Dino that might have sold for R25,000 in the 1980s, may sell for as much as R6m today. A Jaguar E-Type worth R50,000 in the early 1990s might fetch upwards of R2m in 2017.

"Generally, the most desirable cars are open-top sports cars — convertibles and roadsters. The rule of thumb is ‘hood down, value up’," says Bruce.

The best performing classic cars in terms of return on investment have been the Ferraris from the 1950s and 1960s — the highest price paid for a Ferrari is believed to be more than $50m for a 1960s Ferrari 250 GTO. Certain models of Jaguar, Aston Martin and Mercedes are also top sellers as are some Bentley, Duesenberg and Bugatti models from the pre-war era.

Some of the increase in value of classic cars over the years has resulted from a distinct shift in ownership profile, with older owners selling on their cars at second-hand prices to early collectors buying into future value.

"We’re also seeing a trend towards preservation rather than restoration, with barn-find cars that have been hidden for years being preserved to retain their originality — and hence, their value — rather than being subjected to full restoration."

Strümpher says not all cars are equal when it comes to investing and not all are good investments. "It takes a really deep knowledge of this industry and a lot of homework to know which ones will appreciate in value. Investment cars vary in price tag and returns, depending on their rarity and condition and the size of the buyer’s pocket."

He suggests looking at the younger classics: 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s models, V8 and preferably manual transmission. Mercedes models from the 1970s are becoming sought after, with prices rising steadily.

Bruce’s advice is to go for brands that have continued with their ranges through the years, such as the Porsche 911. "There have been various iterations of the 911 models and the 1970s and 1980s versions are now being hunted down," he says. Other desirable brands include the sports version of the original BMW 6 Series, Maserati, Mazda MX-5, and Toyota sports cars.

So what’s driving the prices of classic cars? Strümpher says classic cars are becoming scarcer as many leave our shores for Europe or the US. For foreign buyers, South African vehicles are well priced, even when transport costs and taxes are taken into account.