Au revoir, Renault Kadjar

It has been a period of goodbyes. First, we left hip and happening Rosebank and, along with the rest of the Times Media Group, moved to Parktown.

It meant a sad goodbye to our P5 parking in the basement of the old office in Biermann Avenue. Hundreds of test models have parked there over the years and it seemed appropriate that the last car we drove out of the security boom was a car we also had to say goodbye to — our long-term Renault Kadjar.

In the past 12 months it has travelled more than 13,000km, mostly in and around Gauteng, although there was the occasional trip further afield. We have been extremely impressed by the styling, which shows no sign of dating and wins in the beauty stakes against its sibling, the Nissan Qashqai.

One thing that also impressed us is that in the past year, the car’s price has only risen from R449,900 in April 2016 to R454,900 today. This in a year in which many carmakers and importers introduced double-digit increases.