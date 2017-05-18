LONG-TERM FLEET
Au revoir, Renault Kadjar
The team have said goodbye to the Renault Kadjar after a year in which it exceeded expectations
It has been a period of goodbyes. First, we left hip and happening Rosebank and, along with the rest of the Times Media Group, moved to Parktown.
It meant a sad goodbye to our P5 parking in the basement of the old office in Biermann Avenue. Hundreds of test models have parked there over the years and it seemed appropriate that the last car we drove out of the security boom was a car we also had to say goodbye to — our long-term Renault Kadjar.
In the past 12 months it has travelled more than 13,000km, mostly in and around Gauteng, although there was the occasional trip further afield. We have been extremely impressed by the styling, which shows no sign of dating and wins in the beauty stakes against its sibling, the Nissan Qashqai.
One thing that also impressed us is that in the past year, the car’s price has only risen from R449,900 in April 2016 to R454,900 today. This in a year in which many carmakers and importers introduced double-digit increases.
Since day one, we have been impressed with the Kadjar’s value offering too. It has almost everything most people will need. Being a crossover or small SUV, it has decent ground clearance and our test model was equipped with a 4x4 system that can cope with all but the really serious stuff.
Value also comes in the form of mod cons and luxuries. The heated leather seats were much appreciated last winter, while the cool leather upholstery was great in the summer. It had self-parking, which we rarely used, as well as a decent cruise control system. The digital instrument cluster allows you to switch through various display themes, although some made the instrumentation a little harder to see in certain lighting.
There were a few other issues. The only one that required attention was the windscreen beading coming loose, causing Lerato to pull over on the side of a highway and investigate the strange flapping noise. However, this was fixed fairly easily.
Other issues were more design flaws, including the fact that there is little ventilation in the rear. In the hot weeks in December, we found it difficult to get the climate control to push cold air from the front to the back.
Another issue is not one reserved for the Kadjar. The 1.6 turbodiesel is great but lacks a bit of lowdown pull, which is more obvious when pulling away cold on a slope. It becomes worse if you put it into Eco mode, but we had the manual gearbox version which did at least help to alleviate some of the lag compared to the dual-clutch auto derivative.
Talking of eco, over the year we averaged 7.0l per 100km. This was off the claimed average of 5.4 but considering we spent most of our time in the city, it was quite close to the claimed urban figure of 6.5.
Our Kadjar had a great infotainment system. The navigation function was useful, especially when trying to find routes to dodge traffic to the new offices. Unfortunately, Renault no longer includes live traffic, which was a major bonus before. What is included is an app store — although we never quite figured out how to use it properly. However, on the whole the infotainment system is possibly one of the best of the genre.
So it was that we found ourselves saying goodbye to this Gallic SUV. It exceeded our expectations in almost every area and we even had great service when it went in for a check-up at the Renault dealership in Bryanston. Renault really has changed from what it was a few years ago and with more development coming into the range from the might of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, we are watching this company closer than a French election.
