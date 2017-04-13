Chase for titles appears exciting this season

The Chinese Formula One (F1) Grand Prix this past weekend proves the season is off to a good start.

Being the second race following the opening race in Australia at the end of March, the wet weather conditions during practice, qualifying and race day showed that drivers needed to keep their wits about them.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG) had a good race, having led from start to finish to emerge ahead of Sebastien Vettel (Ferrari) who was leading the championship going into the race in Beijing. Vettel managed to finish ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), who showed stronger pace than his more experienced team-mate, Daniel Ricciardo, who came fourth.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas showed good pace and had it not been for him spinning his car during a safety car procession, which dropped him to 12th, he could easily have finished second. Nonetheless, he finished sixth overall.

In an interview in Bahrain recently, where the next race will take place this coming weekend, Bottas said he was close to matching Lewis’ pace, so it will be interesting to see where he stacks up in the Middle Eastern country. So far, this year’s racing has got off to a great start.

It was also the Tour de Corse, the French leg of the WRC (World Rally Championship), which saw Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) finish first ahead of Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport Ford Fiesta) and Dani Sordo (Hyundai i20) respectively.