Mercedes G650 Landaulet — world’s most luxurious game viewer

The Mercedes Gelandewagen came into the world as a tough all-round, off-roader and it goes out as a pinnacle of ostentation in the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet.

Based around the architecture of the G63 6x6 AMG, the long-wheelbase Maybach turns the 1979 G-Wagen into a hard core, high-rise limousine with an open-topped cargo area.

The four-seat Maybach takes the 39-year-old G-Wagen and makes it longer, wider, more powerful, more luxurious and gives it even more off-road ability with the adoption of the Unimog’s portal axles and 325/55 profile 22-inch tyres giving it 450mm of ground clearance.

Extra large

At 5,345mm long, it gets more than half a metre of wheelbase stretch compared with the G500 4x42 and, at 2,110mm wide and 2,335 high, it’s going to demand an enormous garage to house it. It’s so big that its 3,428mm wheelbase is 258mm longer than the standard S-Class limousine.

It will take an enormous wallet to buy it too. Just 99 versions are being built by contract builder Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria and Daimler officials suggest it will be even more expensive than 2014’s outrageous €480,000 G63 6x6.