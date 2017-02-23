Life / Motoring

ROAD SAFETY

Bolt zooms to high score on standard tests

The Tata Bolt recently scored a good four-star rating during tests by Global NCAP

23 February 2017 - 06:15 AM Motor News Reporter
The Tata Bolt is put through the frontal collision test. Picture: SUPPLIED
The recent flood of publicity about automotive safety has hopefully heightened South African motorists’ awareness of evaluation programmes such as the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) safety tests, with some lower-cost models such as the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid being criticised heavily for a lack of standard safety equipment.

While slightly above the true entry-level end of the market, the Tata Bolt recently scored a good four-star rating during tests by Global NCAP.

"We are delighted the Tata Bolt sedan, which was introduced to SA in 2015, has earned a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP. This model is fitted with two front airbags and has antiskid braking as part of its comprehensive list of standard equipment," said Kyri Michael, CEO of Accordian Investments, the company that imports Tata passenger vehicles.

David Ward, secretary-general of Global NCAP, said: "It is encouraging to see a major Indian brand such as Tata improving the safety of their models."

However, the results were not all good for the Bolt. Its body shell was rated as unstable and it received only two stars for child occupant protection.

"Safety features rate high on Tata Motors’ priority list with airbags for the driver and front passenger as well as speed-sensitive automatic door locking standard equipment. The Bolt is equipped with ninth generation Bosch ABS for the disc/drum braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), including a corner-braking feature," said Michael.

Tata, which has sold more than 65,000 cars and light commercials in SA since its products arrived here in 2004, says it is aiming to become a bigger player in the local market while embarking on an energetic programme to renew awareness of the brand locally as well as putting increased focus on quality after-sales service.

