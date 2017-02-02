Volvo S90 — Intelligent Scandinavian executive

The luxury sedan market is an exclusive club. It is mainly dominated by the German triumvirate of the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class. There are a few other contenders, such as the Jaguar XJ, Lexus LS and Maserati Quattroporte.

But a Volvo?

The company, famous for its safety and Scandinavian finishes, has tried to play in the segment before with its S80, but it never matched its rivals.

However, the company is not what it once was. Yes, safety is still at its core, but when it revealed its XC90 SUV the automotive industry lifted their heads in astonishment.

Before it tackles the lower end of the market, the company is aiming high. It wants to have halo products that establish its new image and the second of these is the new S90, which has now been launched in SA.

"This time we are doing it properly," says Jörgen Svensson, technical director of the company’s 90 cluster.

It all starts with design and the S90 has the hallmarks of an executive limo. The radiator grille is inspired by the famous P1800 coupe of the 1960s and the headlights feature the new Volvo signature in the form of the Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights. It breaks the rules, but within limits, and has bulges and angles in all the right places. It has a level of presence Volvos haven’t had in the past.

"We are driven by design, but it has to have Volvo practicality. We put more emphasis on interior space, particularly rear seat comfort," says Svensson.