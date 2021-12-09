BOOK REVIEW: A sleazy Westminster tale of politics and journalism
09 December 2021 - 05:00
Even if you find politics incredibly tedious, you may enjoy this novel, the first work of fiction by Robert Peston, ITV’s political editor.
Journalists, I would humbly suggest, can become quite good writers, and those of us who have spent decades working for the broadcast media are better than most at being punchy, precise and succinct...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now