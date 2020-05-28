Clarke’s Bookshop fights to keep its doors open

Clarke’s was started as a second-hand bookshop but its focus moved to SA books, both new and out of print. Having been around since 1957 has meant that Clarke’s stands as a record of what has been published in and about SA for decades.

As a bookshop that specialises in SA books, Clarke’s also supplies international university libraries with SA material. Most of its library customers worldwide have closed under their own nationwide lockdowns.

Owner Henrietta Dax and Sales have been prioritising paying staff during the lockdown, so they have incurred debt to many of their suppliers. “We won’t be able to move forward without this debt being repaid,” says Sales. “Though we have had wonderful support from our regular local customers, we will not be able to rely on this alone, and we know that business will be tough for a long time.”

All proceeds from the auction will be shared between Clarke’s Bookshop and the participating artists.

The online auction is live now and will close at 6pm on June 1.

Register at auctions.aspireart.net.