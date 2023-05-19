Life / Arts & Entertainment

Immortal ghosts in a Hollywood machine

AI is making it possible to feature dead actors in new movies

19 May 2023 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

In 2015 director Steven Riley released his intriguing documentary about the life and times of one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, Marlon Brando.

Brando, who died in 2004, was an early advocate of technology related developments in the movies and had worked with a special-effects supervisor named Scott Billups in the 1990s to create a digital scan of his face, which Riley unearthed and then used to bring a ghostly version of the dead legend to life for his film...

