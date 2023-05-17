MICHAEL FRIDJHON: It’s never not a good time to whip out the fizz

As surprising growth in US crude inventories couples with uncertain economic data from the US and China, oil prices remain in a state of uneasy stability
Australia’s LNG industry asserts its role in the clean energy transition despite continued investments in fossil fuels and challenges in achieving timely execution of low-carbon initiatives
Crisis in early reading ability a ‘generational catastrophe’
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax took a bite out of the ICT services and telecom company’s 2023 results
At less than 60%, the overall labour participation rate further emphasizes the fragility of the economy
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
The Cyberspace Administration of China wiped 107,000 accounts of counterfeit news units and news anchors and 835,000 pieces of fake news information since early April
Surely the PSL had enough time to arrange for the teams involved in the relegation battle to play their games simultaneously
As the 2023 hiking season gets under way, PAUL ASH reflects on hiking a legendary desert canyon
Very few people I know feel like celebrating at the moment. Load-shedding hovers around stage 6 with winter still a month or two off; either through incompetence or something considerably more sinister the National Prosecuting Authority has failed to bring any of the known perpetrators of state capture close to retribution; tired of putting both his feet in his mouth our absent president has elected to plead the Fifth; our major metros are in the hands of brigands. Theft and corruption have become our national sport and constitute our best chance for gold at the Brics Olympics. Why would anyone even consider buying a bottle of fizz?
Richard Brinsley Sheridan, the playwright who owned the Theatre Royal in London’s Drury Lane and stood watching as it burnt to the ground in 1809, reputedly remarked: “A man may surely be allowed to take a glass of wine by his own fireside.” With very little to celebrate we may as well reach for the best...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: It’s never not a good time to whip out the fizz
With very little to celebrate as winter closes in, we may as well reach for the best wine
Very few people I know feel like celebrating at the moment. Load-shedding hovers around stage 6 with winter still a month or two off; either through incompetence or something considerably more sinister the National Prosecuting Authority has failed to bring any of the known perpetrators of state capture close to retribution; tired of putting both his feet in his mouth our absent president has elected to plead the Fifth; our major metros are in the hands of brigands. Theft and corruption have become our national sport and constitute our best chance for gold at the Brics Olympics. Why would anyone even consider buying a bottle of fizz?
Richard Brinsley Sheridan, the playwright who owned the Theatre Royal in London’s Drury Lane and stood watching as it burnt to the ground in 1809, reputedly remarked: “A man may surely be allowed to take a glass of wine by his own fireside.” With very little to celebrate we may as well reach for the best...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.