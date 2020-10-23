Life / Arts & Entertainment US culture is loosening its grip on Netflix The streaming service is becoming a global distributor, which might have some promising results BL PREMIUM

It should not have come as a surprise that with much of the world under Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020, Netflix enjoyed a massive spike in its subscriber numbers, adding 16-million and 10-million new users in the first and second quarters of 2020, respectively.

However, in spite of the service warning analysts and investors that it foresaw a drop in new subscriber numbers in the months following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in many countries, markets were not happy when the company reporting only 2.2-million subscribers for the third quarter — well below analyst predictions of 3.6-million and slightly less than the 2.5-million Netflix expected. That sent the streaming platform’s share price down 6% on Tuesday but it’s still miles ahead of any of competitors in the crowded and ever-expanding streaming universe.