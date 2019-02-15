‘Babylon: Beyond Borders’ explores our humanity

“I am very much interested in intercultural dialogue and international collaborations — connecting our community to other communities around the world,” Osterman says.

“My personal impetus is also the doubt that I have about my profession. I’m always questioning my art and the meaning of theatre. Therefore I want to make theatre which will serve something bigger than the theatre itself,” she says.

“In this project, I was inspired by the image of the burning squares of the Arab Spring and the idea of things happening simultaneously. I was thinking, can we go beyond the physical borders and share a digital space on screen, share a creation and explore the possibility of a creative encounter?

“The word encounter is crucial. I believe in the power of the encounter,” says Osterman.

An encounter has transformative possibilities. In this one, each lead artist brings with them the socio-political baggage of their location. From issues of land, belonging and xenophobia in SA to Brexit in the UK; from Brazil’s far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro winning the presidential election to Donald Trump’s US.

In devising the project, the lead artists met once in London for a week’s workshop and complemented the process with weekly Skype calls. The collision of ideas and stories and the confrontation of hard-hitting topics by these theatre makers of the global north and south, with one creative goal, is already a transformative, political act.

The Bolsonaro regime has Granato worried for the future of his expanding family. His response as an artist is being part of Brazil’s cultural-political resistance. He brings revolution to the project.

Charles brings her evocative and ambient music with a jazzy core and inspirations that include the Warsan Shire poem, Home, to highlight New York’s struggle with racial profiling, nationalism and border control.

Osterman comes with stories of the Grenfell Tower fire of 2017 to draw attention to themes of memory, immigration and community.

Kabwe, whose experimental theatre work often interrogates space, migration and one’s place in the world, brings bodies to the project and a perspective of Johannesburg as a city of migrants.

“We have the biggest cast made up of 14 second-year Market Lab students. We’re bringing people relaying their different relations to Ponte from a distance, capturing the range and complexities of Johannesburg’s migrants. That this range is represented in the room, feeding into the content of the project is significant,” Kabwe says.

Part of the challenge, she says, was to make something coherent to give audiences a glimpse into each of the four locations.

“What we struggled with was how to represent Johannesburg to people who are not here. So it’s an interesting creative challenge to have a local and a simultaneous international audience,” Kabwe says.

The logistics of putting the project together were challenging too. But the ambition of Babylon: Beyond Borders signals the evolution of theatre and theatre-making with the potential of creating new audiences. It’s a game-changing endeavour that wins for merely existing.

Babylon: Beyond Borders plays at the Market Theatre Lab until February 16. The Lab is partnering with the Market Photo Workshop to offer local audiences a photography exhibition exploring the same themes in conjunction with the live performance.