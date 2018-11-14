National Arts Festival spreads it wings to the United Arab Emirates

The National Arts Festival created the Cape Town Fringe Festival in 2013. It ran from 2015 to 2017, expanding from the city into partner venues in Khayelitsha, Delft, Nyanga, Woodstock and Athlone. It was not held in 2018 due to a funding shortage, but will return in 2019.

The Cape Town Buskers Festival was born out of the Cape Town Fringe and is now a standalone event. The third annual Buskers Festival was at the V&A Waterfront until last week and featured buskers from all over the world.

“Having run an iconic festival for 40 years and created a new festival from scratch, we are able to bring some best practice to the table,” says Lankester.

The Sharjah Fringe Festival in January 2020 will focus on providing the best children’s and family theatre. Dolphin Entertainment, an international street theatre network directed by Stuart Every and based in Dubai, will produce the street theatre component of the Sharjah Fringe.

“Street theatre, or busking, is a joyous, wonderful, family friendly form of entertainment that is a vital component of any arts festival. It adds colour, life, excitement, vibrancy to a festival programme and is wonderfully photogenic and shareable across social media.”

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority has identified culture as a key to achieving its goal of attracting 10-million tourists by 2021. “The festival event is expected to result in a further influx of tourists to the emirate, thereby paving the way for more vibrant local tourism sector and growth of businesses associated to tourism and hospitality,” says authority chair Khalid Jasim Al Midfa.

All the major and minor details of the event — from building venues, hiring equipment, designing and printing programmes, building and running websites, box offices and social media campaigns — will be the responsibility of the National Arts Festival. The Al Majaz Waterfront will be the event's hub.