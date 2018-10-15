InterseXion “offered a vantage point to discuss how poverty and gender inequality weave across a human body and life in disparate ways”, Hamblin says. “I am privileged; born that way, and therefore sustaining that was a natural result. I am safe, stable. She never is.”

The opening of InterseXion at the Iziko National Gallery kicked off with a performance piece originally performed at the District 6 Museum as part of the University of Cape Town’s Queer in Africa festival. It involved a group of transgender women dressed in evening gowns who expose their chests.

“For a transgender sex worker, the chest is a site of shame and its exposure to public gaze is an act of great vulnerability,” Hamblin explains. The premise for the exposure was, “We are poor, we are never going to transition, we accept our bodies, we are not crazy, we know we have male bodies and we want you accept us”.

At first, the piece was met with complete silence. The performers read it as a complete failure until Hamblin explained that rather than disapproval, the silence was a sign of reverence. And then the applause came. Quietly at first and then gathering momentum until it grew into a thunderous roar and many a face grew wet with tears.

For Hamblin, the room containing the gargantuan soccer ball — made of perishable fragments of newspaper, cardboard and plastic, representing materials used by street people for shelter — was the most important art work. A thick braid, rather like an umbilicus was attached to it leading to the room containing Talk on the Yellow Line, where viewers could stand under the yellow light and listen to the stories of transgender sex workers.

Hamblin says the short film he made with Davids required them both to strip naked. “We were both vulnerable. Our bodies do not conform to cisgender expectations. Neither of us have had genital surgery.”

When Hamblin asked Davids whether he should leave his glasses on for the film, Davids put him clearly in his place: “Keep them on — you’re a typical client so don’t try and be sexy. We have to deal with ugly white men all the time and you’re an old white man, just be that.”

He says the experience robbed the film of eroticism and made the point that he was privileged. “There I was with my hairy arse and my funny queer body, naked, with my designer glasses on.”

Perhaps one of the most moving insights from the exhibition and one that shows the power of art when harnessed for activism was Marcus’s poignant quote: “In the late 90’s the National Gallery stoop was my first shelter. We never went in. We thought art was for rich people. We did not know then that we were the art”.