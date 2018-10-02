FILM REVIEW: A moving tale of a community’s land struggle

"The Land and Accountability Research Centre wanted to raise awareness on the issue that rural communities are suffering because their traditional rights to land are not recognised, the fact that their interests are placed second to the interests of the traditional authorities and commercial enterprises," she says.

"The situation needs to be seen in the context of the Bantustan apartheid history, where many of the chiefs recognised and placed in positions of power by the apartheid regime were leaders who were prepared to co-operate with the apartheid government, and hence they are not recognised by the people.

"This is not so in all cases, but has created a complex situation, where legislation is required to protect the land rights of the people who live on the land."

The film starts by introducing community activist Mbhekiseni Mavuso and Induna Jaconias Dludla, a wiry old headman. What stands out about the two protagonists is their unwavering commitment to the community of Makhasaneni. Mavuso had been in hiding, as his life, and that of many of the activists he was working with to oppose the mine, were threatened.

Narrated by Stha Yeni, the harmony between words, shots, and the story results in a timeless piece of cinema that sketches out the journey of a people in their quest to protect their livelihoods. The rawness of their pain and sense of injustice are emotionally taxing to watch, and the tension between the people and those in power is woven throughout.

Like many other communities in SA, the community of Makhasaneni experienced the pain of forced removals during apartheid. What is fascinating is how they rose above it.

One of the many amazing scenes is where men descend from huge state-owned vehicles and try to lure the induna to a secret meeting, but Dludla politely declines their invitation, with the support of the people.

"The film is part of many conversations that has to be had on the issue.