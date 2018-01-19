Light take on funerals makes for black comedy

As is his nature, playwright Mike van Graan breaks new ground again — in a fashion. His latest work, Another One’s Bread, is commissioned by the Centre of Excellence in Food Security, but he has also used the opportunity to tap into the trending world of woman power quite magnificently.

Commissions are not a new thing, but kudos to the centre for taking its topics of interest and giving them to activist playwright Van Graan who, in recent years, has found the ideal way to juggle comedy and crisis.

His latest work is a dark comedy about food, funerals and feeding schemes.

The Centre of Excellence in Food Security was established by the Department of Science and Technology’s National Research Foundation. It conducts research on how a sustainable food system can be achieved to realise food security for poor, vulnerable and marginalised populations in SA.

Van Graan’s writing is always crisp and insightful but finding a handle, in this instance on food security, and tying it to something as ubiquitous as funerals, which have spectacular value in black communities — "they eat Shoprite food but want Woolworths funerals" — is sheer brilliance and allows for an abundance of hilarity.

In direct contrast to Zakes Mda’s tragic mourner in Ways of Dying, Van Graan’s group The Substitutes, whose name implies a singing group rather than a serious quartet of mourners, are four dynamic women who have come together driven by need.

The one, as the title suggests, feeds the other. Not only are they making a living but by finding the best source of leftover food — funerals — they have discovered a way of generously keeping their feeding schemes going and growing in the township.