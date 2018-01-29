DIVERSE EATING EXPERIENCE
Pretoria hotspot offers fine dining in laid-back setting
Tshwane has become a foodie city in the new millennium and its drawcard is diversity.
A stomping ground for two years but still growing and evolving, is The Village in Hazelwood. There are many favourites in the area, including the Italian granddaddy, Alfie’s Italian Café in Hazelwood Road, and its offshoot Alfie’s Pizzeria and Deli in 16th street.
There is also Salt that offers modern deli fare, Culture Club Bar de Tapas with a generous tapas menu and the popular Burger Bistros (the original is in Pierneef Street, Villieria).
The feel of The Village is modern and young without being exclusionary. The menu prices are competitive, and the service is attentive. Parking is available and the mood is mellow, especially on warm Pretoria nights.
The ambience at The Village is the thing that draws the crowds. Starting in Hazelwood Road and turning into 16th Street, which is dedicated to different dining options, there is smart pavement eating on offer that — with Pretoria’s fine weather — is simply the best.
In the past, because of archaic municipal laws, few restaurants in the city offered seating outside. But it has now become almost obligatory and suits The Village area to a T.
Meals in the area range from light lunches to gargantuan platters. The area displays the best of Pretoria, offering dishes including hamburgers, pizzas, pasta, Portuguese bacalhau, Asian cuisine and freshly baked bread and patisserie.
Ozé Café and Bistro offers Portuguese food with a good selection of fish and meat. We opted for the sardine starter and a portion of prawns to share. They didn’t have clams or tentacles for the octopus salad, but perhaps the festive season had played havoc with availability. The sardines, a special on the day, were extraordinary and came with boiled potatoes and veggies. Quality ingredients do the trick. It was followed by a half-serving of prawns, grilled to perfection and served with a salad instead of chips.
Their doughnuts weren’t available on the day but that wasn’t a train smash. The serving of pastéis de nata (two mini pastries per portion) was one of the best sweet conclusions to a lovely lunch.
With a cocktail bar on the premises, the drinks menu is innovative and the wine list offers different options by the glass. The delights are many with chourico, chicken livers, trinchado and buffalo wings on the starter menu and for mains, chicken or beef espetada, or the usual steak options with a choice of either freshly cut chips, boiled potatoes, mixed vegetables, Pretoria’s ubiquitous creamed spinach, Portuguese salad or rice.
They offer sandwiches such as the Portuguese bun layered with cured chourico and Terra Nostra cheese or Portuguese French toast (Rabanadas)
Our bill with a tip was R400, which included two coffees, wine and a R60 Bloody Mary.
Cowfish on Hazelwood Road has a quirky menu with the accent on hamburgers, sushi, dim sum, signature plates and cocktails — arguably an odd mix and yet it provides for fun meals. Sharing is encouraged, so a dim sum platter (R165) was our first choice.
We ordered the 9-piece platter with beef and lamb potstickers; pork and shrimp; prawn and cream cheese; chicken, coriander and cashew nuts; and prawn, chicken and tobiko. For vegetarians, they have spinach, cream cheese and spring onion.
It’s a laid-back, easy vibe, and the staff are all friendly
and attentive
It was a great start to the meal. We also chose prawn tempura (three crispy prawns served with Teriyaki sauce, creamy spice and mayo), a winner at R110. They were a smart accompaniment to the dim sum.
Their signature plates include a tomahawk steak (600g of ribeye on the bone), wok-grilled pork ribs served with a chilli soya barbecue basting, chicken Katsu (crispy fried chicken strips in Japanese breadcrumbs and plum sauce) and a Teriyaki salmon steak.
The hamburger menu is also enticing with a Kaizer cheese, Ravenous Pig and Belfast Boy all begging for inspection as do their salted prawns and squid salad or their Vietnamese calamari. On the sweet side, they have Kawasura rolls (spring rolls filled with strawberry, hazelnuts, dark and white chocolate served with ice cream), deep-fried ice cream or chocolate meltdown.
Cowfish specialises in cocktails, however, they also have a fair selection of wines and beers.
It’s a laid-back, easy vibe, and the staff are all friendly
and attentive.
Please sign in or register to comment.