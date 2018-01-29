Pretoria hotspot offers fine dining in laid-back setting

Tshwane has become a foodie city in the new millennium and its drawcard is diversity.

A stomping ground for two years but still growing and evolving, is The Village in Hazelwood. There are many favourites in the area, including the Italian granddaddy, Alfie’s Italian Café in Hazelwood Road, and its offshoot Alfie’s Pizzeria and Deli in 16th street.

There is also Salt that offers modern deli fare, Culture Club Bar de Tapas with a generous tapas menu and the popular Burger Bistros (the original is in Pierneef Street, Villieria).

The feel of The Village is modern and young without being exclusionary. The menu prices are competitive, and the service is attentive. Parking is available and the mood is mellow, especially on warm Pretoria nights.

The ambience at The Village is the thing that draws the crowds. Starting in Hazelwood Road and turning into 16th Street, which is dedicated to different dining options, there is smart pavement eating on offer that — with Pretoria’s fine weather — is simply the best.

In the past, because of archaic municipal laws, few restaurants in the city offered seating outside. But it has now become almost obligatory and suits The Village area to a T.