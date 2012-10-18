Turning children on to the magic of arts

IT IS no secret that South African arts education and development is nowhere near the level it should be but, thanks to committed individuals such as Mlindelwa "Lilli" Mahlangu, the first steps are gingerly being taken on this daunting journey.

Mahlangu was appointed youth development manager at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein earlier this year and has already made great strides in attracting new, younger audiences to the municipality-owned theatre complex. The aim, basically, is to turn theatre-going into a lifestyle and a habit starting at school level — "to bring back awe for the arts", he says. The Joburg Theatre aims to become a more accessible entertainment hub catering to a variety of audiences and tastes, and a nurturing home away from home for up-and-coming performing artists.

In addition to its Nelson Mandela and Fringe theatres, it also has the intimate space.com black-box theatre and the recently unveiled Cas Coovadia Studio venue, which cater mainly for amateur groups and emerging arts professionals.

Soweto-born and -bred Mahlangu is well placed to mentor and groom the next generation of performing artists: as an actor, scriptwriter, producer and director, his own training began at community level and much of his skills and knowledge is self-taught. He can speak to youngsters in their own idiom, and they identify with his common touch and respect his advice. But, most important, he knows first-hand what it is like to have had little exposure to the arts as a child, which is perhaps the single biggest problem plaguing the local arts landscape at the moment.

"It’s not necessarily a black-white phenomenon. When you grow up poor you’re not exposed to certain things, so you don’t desire them. We were educated to be workers, which was all we were going to be. What I did desire, though, was to succeed … and our parents wished better for us."

With his upbringing affected by Bantu education, strikes and daily hardship, "the arts just weren’t on my mind". Instead, he had his sights set on studying business. Nevertheless, he did take piano lessons as a child and vividly recalls the details of a play he saw when in grade 2 — "funnily enough, I still remember the set, the fake blood, the lion, and even which chair I was sitting on. I never realised how much of an impact (these early theatre interactions) had on me until much later."

With the financial assistance of his church, he began studying business management at the then Wits Technikon. "I loved being there but had no drive whatsoever; I felt lost." He couldn’t shake the hunch that he simply wasn’t "within my purpose, my zone".

Too cash-strapped to register for his second semester, Mahlangu resolved to get a job and save to resume his studies. Then, egged on by a friend, he had an epiphany and became convinced his divinely ordained purpose was in the arts. Within a month, he’d written his first poem and had received a standing ovation at a poetry session. The first money he ever earned as an artist was R70 for reciting three poems.

"I’ve been in the industry for 12 years now, and for four of those years I had no work and saw how artists struggle."

He joined the Youth Ensemble of Soweto amateur community theatre group for a two-and-a-half-year "schooling period", learning the ropes in a range of disciplines. His professional breakthrough came a couple of years later, when director Zakes Mofokeng scouted him to join a production at Hillbrow’s Windybrow Theatre. Odd jobs followed, but arguably the turning point was being introduced to Wits University’s school of the arts — albeit not as a student. He performed in the occasional student play there, but also started going to campus every day, interacting with students and bumming their student cards to gain illicit access to the university’s libraries.

That’s how he became acquainted with the works of Brecht, Stanislavski, Tennessee Williams and Shakespeare — "in high school he (Shakespeare) made us miserable; today I’m pushing his plays", he says, referring to the Shakespeare Schools Festival that took place at the Joburg Theatre’s Fringe in mid-September.

This informal self-education continued for several years; one could say that, in effect, Mahlangu has an unofficial Wits degree, even though he’s never written an exam there. This year, he graduated with a formal qualification for the first time, a certificate in entrepreneurship from the University of Johannesburg, which is an initiative of the Raymond Ackerman Academy.

Mahlangu went on to work in industrial and professional theatre, and also took part in an Department of Education-backed play that was staged at about 60 schools in eastern Gauteng, with the group sometimes tackling up to three performances a day.

"The play’s message was about a boy who grows up under the umbrella of crime, and about making choices at the moment of truth. I was playing the lead. A boy at one of the performances was looking at me, and I asked what he’d learnt from the play. He told me it was like watching himself, and that my character was like his big brother. He said he now knew he couldn’t take the path of crime." This experience opened Mahlangu’s eyes to the importance of bringing cultural education to schoolchildren. Exposure, he believes, is the key; many kids are simply denied access to the arts and therefore regard them as alien. Enabling schoolchildren to discover the magic of the theatre and regard it as a safe and friendly space is at the vanguard of Mahlangu’s development crusade at the Joburg Theatre.

As an example of how self-motivation and self-education can take one far in life, he is certainly practising what he preaches, embodying a more measured, patient and cerebral approach to cultural activism than the in-your-face variety.

"I always spurred myself on, believing that anything is possible. Kids will never see the possibilities before them until you show them. Poverty alleviation will only happen when people get exposed to what’s better, and realise they should not settle for less but build their own empires.

"The spirit of entrepreneurship should be promoted…. Black artists in particular don’t always know how to put themselves out there. Your talent is not enough; learn how to do other things and develop a good business IQ."

One of his best-known works as a theatre maker is the acclaimed 21 Poets and a Poem, which was recently staged at space.com and at the Fringe. But he still sees himself as an actor primarily, even though he is now in management and administration: "Being an actor — that’s my pulse."

Family legend has it that Mahlangu’s father, a talented baritone, was nearly recruited by the famous Manhattans in the 1960s, but mysteriously disappeared while they were trying to lure him to the US.

"If he had gone, I wouldn’t have been born. But I still have a desire to work in this city (he gestures to a poster of the New York City skyline) one day."