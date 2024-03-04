Devlin Brown at the water cooler: The daily grind of maintenance keeps you strong
Eat enough but not too much, sleep and train regularly to hold on to your hard-earned muscle
04 March 2024 - 05:00
I appear to have finally made some great progress in the gym. Is it easier to maintain muscle once you have built it or will it always be this difficult?
We are lucky in SA. We have a bureaucracy that is neither an expert in the science of building nor maintaining, and so metaphors abound...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.