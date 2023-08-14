Devlin Brown at the watercooler: How to unlock the body you didn’t know you had
14 August 2023 - 05:00
Q: In your view, what is the most effective fitness regime to see fast changes in body composition?
We love this question. It’s like asking which is better: Mercedes or BMW? French or Italian cuisine? Bootcamp or Crossfit? Ramaphosa or Mashatile? Have your pick and argue for days...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.