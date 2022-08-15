×

Are we hitting our peak at 60?

15 August 2022 - 05:00 Lesley Stones

When I was a kid, people in their 50s or 60s seemed absolutely ancient. They were so wrinkly, grey and careworn that it was a miracle they were still alive.

Now I’m on the cusp on turning 60, and I swear that our generation is different. It’s not just our perspective that changes with age — the way we age has actually changed too...

