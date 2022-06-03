×

May 28 — Climate activists protest in Cape Town against seismic blasting on the west coast. Activists and environmental groups are concerned that the seismic surveys will harm marine life and affect the livelihoods of small-scale fishing communities.

Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
May 29 — Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the West Bank, where medics said more than 160 were injured, during  nationalist Israelis’ annual Flag March.

May 29 — Misak indigenous people wait to cast their votes during the first round of the presidential election in Silvia, Colombia. The second round pits left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro against an outsider, construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez.

Picture: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ
May 29 — Liverpool’s Adrian holds the Carabao Cup trophy as he celebrates with Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and teammates on board an open top bus during the victory parade in Liverpool, Britain.

Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
May 29 — A fireman douses the site of a Russian military strike, as their attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Tsyrkuny, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Picture: REUTERS/VITALII HNIDYI
May 29 — Hanover Park residents and Pagad members march in Cape Town against the sharp rise in gang-related shootings on the Cape Flats over the past few months.

Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ZIYAAD DOUGLAS
May 29 — SA Defence Force members pay tribute to 46 soldiers who have died in UN peace keeping missions, at De Brug in Bloemfontein, on International Day of UN Peacekeepers. 

Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MLUNGUSI LOUW/VOLKSBLAD
May 29 — A man creeps through a police barrier during a protest by Medical University students demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down amid the country’s ongoing economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

May 30 — Striking Sibanye-Stillwater gold mineworkers sing struggle songs outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Workers started camping there after President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed to look at their grievances in May.

Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
May 30 — Members of the Royal Navy rehearse for their role in the platinum jubilee pageant in Fareham base, Britain.

Picture: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS
May 31 — Motorists queue to buy fuel in Johannesburg ahead of a petrol price increase effective from midnight. The price of petrol increased by between R2.33 and R2.43 a litre.

Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
May 31 — Germany’s Alexander Zverev returns to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France. He beat the teen sensation to secure a semifinal meeting with Rafael Nadal.

Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
May 31 — Mummers pause during performing in Smithfield Square to highlight the coming Smithfield Fleadh traditional music and folk festival, in Dublin, Ireland.

Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE
May 31 — Members of Lebanese police dance as they celebrate Nabih Berri’s re-election as parliament speaker, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Picture: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER
June 1 — Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after beating Italy to win the Finalissima, at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain.

Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE
June 1 — Amber Heard leaves court after the jury announced verdicts on both her former husband Johnny Depp and Heard in their defamation claim and counterclaim, in Fairfax, Virginia, the US. Depp was awarded $15m in damages and Heard $2m in compensatory damages. 

Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER
June 2 — Crowds form at The Mall during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of UK Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee in London, England.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.