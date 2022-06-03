×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Opec+ output plan fails to move oil prices

Markets shrug off the decision by oil producing nations to increase production

03 June 2022 - 08:22 Sonali Paul and Muyu Xu
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Melbourne/Singapore — Oil prices moved in a thin range on Friday as markets shrugged off the decision of Opec+ to increase production and questioned whether the incremental output could make up for lost supply from Russia and meet China’s growing demand amid easing Covid restrictions.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 29c to $116.58 a barrel at 4.08am GMT, while Brent crude futures were down 15c at $117.46 a barrel.

A decision on Thursday by Opec+ to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, instead of by 432,000 bpd as previously agreed, was seen as hardly enough for a tight market.

The increases were divided proportionally across the member countries, but with Russia included in the pact and members such as Angola and Nigeria already failing to meet their targets, analysts said the supply increase was likely to be less than the announced volume.

“The fact that Russia was left in the group suggests that production from the alliance will continue to struggle to meet even this modest increase in quota rises,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Russian output has already dropped by 1-million bpd since its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, and is likely to fall even further as the EU’s ban on Russian oil kicks in, ANZ analysts said.

“To put it another way, traders think the incremental increase is too small relative to the growing downside supply risks from the EU embargo amid an expected increased demand from China,” said SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes.

With daily Covid-19 cases falling, China’s financial hub Shanghai and capital, Beijing, have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions this week. The central government vowed broad support to stimulate the country’s economy, which is expected to target high fuel intensity sectors such as infrastructure and property construction.

However, analysts warned of downside risks to oil demand and prices, as Beijing has not changed its stance on Covid-19 rules.

“China’s reopening from Covid lockdowns is positive for demand for now but the country retains a zero-Covid policy so snap lockdowns can quickly erode this impact,” analysts from National Australia Bank said in a note.

Though Brent was on track to fall for the week, WTI was on course for its sixth weekly gain as US supply is seen as tight, prompting talk of fuel export curbs or a windfall profits tax on oil and gas producers.

Government data on Thursday showed US crude stockpiles fell much more than expected in the week to May 27 and petrol inventories fell, defying expectations for an increase.

Reuters

Oil rises amid Russian oil ban and end of Shanghai lockdown

The strict lockdown of China’s biggest city has come to end, potentiating higher fuel demand
Markets
2 days ago

CLYDE RUSSELL: India gambles with Russian oil imports as world watches

Buyers of India’s exports may target that cargo, given the possibility that some of the diesel or petrol was refined out of Russian crude
Opinion
22 hours ago

Gas, oil finds along the coast could solve SA’s energy crisis, Shell argues

The government and not the courts must find the middle ground between the environment and development
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE shudders after Janet Yellen’s ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer after wild swings
Markets
3.
JSE may enjoy positive sentiment on Friday ahead ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Tight supply lifts prices of oil as US driving ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil world’s smoke and mirrors laid bare by Saudi Deep Throat

Opinion

Global stocks calm after drop in oil price

Markets

Restrictions on Russian oil causes soaring fuel prices and shortages

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.