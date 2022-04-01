March 27 —  People enjoy cherry blossoms on Sunday in Tokyo. The Japanese have a long-held tradition of enjoying the blooming of cherry trees, which lasts only for about a week and marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere. 

Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES

March 27  — Resident Valentina Demura, 70, reacts next to the building where her apartment, destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, is located in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.

Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

March 27 — Actor Will Smith, right, hits comedian Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, the US. Rock had joked that Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, could be in the next GI Jane movie, a reference to her very short hair. She has alopecia, a disease which causes hair loss. 

Picture: Picture: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
Picture: Picture: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

March 28 — Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse after it was hit by Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. More than half of the city's 1.4-million people have fled the city since Russia's invasion on February 24.

Picture: CHRIS MCGRATH/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: CHRIS MCGRATH/GETTY IMAGES

March 28 — A volunteer covers the monument of Cyril and Methodius with sand bags for protection in Kyiv on Monday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues and the two sides prepare for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks.

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

March 29 — A motorcyclist rides between a burning roadblock during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Picture: RALPH TEDY EROL/REUTERS
Picture: RALPH TEDY EROL/REUTERS

March 30 — A fan wears a catastrophes T-shirt ahead of a state memorial service for the late Australian cricketer at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Wednesday. Tens of thousands gathered to pay tribute to one of the game's finest players, who died at the age of 52.

Picture: SANDRA SANDERS/REUTERS
Picture: SANDRA SANDERS/REUTERS

March 30 — Ukrainian refugee Ulyana Syniuk holds Olenka Syniuk as they visit medical workers at an Israeli field hospital in Mostyska, Ukraine, during Russia's invasion. In the two weeks since the field hospital was set up, they have seen 1,299 people. 

Picture: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES

March 30 — Soldiers search men at a checkpoint in the Iberia neighbourhood after El Salvador’s Congress approved emergency powers that temporarily suspended some constitutional protections after the country recorded a sharp rise in killings attributed to criminal gangs, in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Picture: JOSE CABEZAS/REUTERS
Picture: JOSE CABEZAS/REUTERS

March 31 — A father and his daughter inspect a flooded street in Lismore, Australia. Evacuation orders have been issued for towns across the New South Wales Northern Rivers region, with flash flooding expected as heavy rainfall continues.

Picture: DAN PELED/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: DAN PELED/GETTY IMAGES

March 31 — Emergency service workers carry the bodies civilians killed by Russian shelling to be transferred to a mortuary, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, Ukraine.

Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS
Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS

March 31 — Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Qatar Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani share a moment at the international football governing body’s congress in Doha.

Picture: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS
Picture: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS

March 31 — A vendor arranges decorative lanterns ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday. Volunteers are sprucing up the Al-Aqsa compound in the city to prepare Islam’s third-holiest site ahead of Ramadan’s expected start on Saturday.

Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

March 31 — Demonstrators react after they set a fire to a bus parked at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lunch with Glenn Orsmond: Comair’s struggles and ...
Life
2.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Local is still lekker for Netflix
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
BMW M440i is dashing but divisive
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.