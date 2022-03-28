Life Examining the need for pan-African psychology B L Premium

When you’re working through a personal crisis or simply need support in your life, it is helpful to see a trained psychologist, as family and friends are often unable to offer the kind of unconditional and objective support you need. Paradoxically, it can sometimes be easier to tell a neutral third party things you wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing with someone who is close to you.

But, even though medical and professional bodies require psychologists to be neutral and objective in the therapeutic relationship, is it really possible? Do such people exist — those who can truly set aside their prejudices and beliefs about life?..