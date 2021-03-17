Life Five-star establishment provides hope for unemployed youth The Houghton Hotel’s partnership with Afrika Tikkun produces novices trained in the hospitality industry BL PREMIUM

In a five-star hotel the quality of the service is as much a part of the experience as the fabulous facilities and gorgeous décor.

That’s why I was surprised when the young man taking my drinks order at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg wasn’t familiar with a Steelworks. I discovered why later. Almost 10% of the staff here are trainees, probably in their first job and with no previous hospitality coaching...