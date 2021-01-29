January 24 — A resident of Praia Nova seeks shelter from tropical storm Eloise in Beira, Mozambique. Severe winds and heavy rains wrecked thousands of buildings, ruined crops and displaced almost 7,000 people. Eloise also flooded parts of Zimbabwe and SA.
January 24 — Law enforcement officers detain a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia.
January 24 — Police use a water canon during a protest against restrictions and a curfew put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. At least 180 people were arrested across 10 cities
January 24 — Dancers perform during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India.
January 26 — Women carry food parcels from the African Muslims Agency, which has partnered with Nelson Mandela grandson and Mvezo chief Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela to distribute food to more than 500 destitute families in five traditional councils in Mthatha and Mqanduli.
January 26 — French-Swiss artist Saype brings his impressive Beyond Walls series to SA, where he uses eco-friendly paint to create a unity embrace between two arms highlighting solidarity and peace. The project’s first appearances was in Paris in 2019 and aims to create the longest “human chain” through art.
January 26 — A farmer holds swords during a protest against new Indian farm laws at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. Thousands of farmers protesting against agricultural reforms breached barricades to enter the fort complex and hoist flags after clashing with police. At least one person died and several were injured in the clashes.
January 26 — Fans gather at a mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna painted on the wall of a gym in Los Angeles, the US. Bryant and his daughter and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, a year earlier.
January 27 — Roses are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin, Germany.
January 27 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a virtual news conference on the Covid-19 pandemic inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. The death toll in Britain from the coronavirus pandemic reached 100,162 people this week.
January 27 — US President Joe Biden signs an executive order targeting climate policies, in the White House in Washington DC, the US. Biden depicted his climate policies as an employment plan for the US, arguing that fighting pollution by improving infrastructure and transportation technology will add millions of jobs.
January 28 — A man gestures as others warm up near a fire during a protest against Lebanon's strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, as well as worsening economic conditions, in Tripoli, Lebanon.
January 28 — A man walks under multicoloured lights along the Embankment in London, England, as lockdown-led worries weighed on stock market sentiment. The FTSE 100 mostly wiped out the year’s gains, dragged down by AstraZeneca as the vaccine row between the EU and the drugmaker continued.
January 28 — A demonstrator holds a placard in Warsaw, Poland. Thousands of Poles braved snow and defied a nationwide pandemic lockdown for a second night to protest a court decision that effectively bans abortion.
January 28 — Extinction Rebellion activists protest at the HS2 construction site in Euston, Britain. Enforcement agents are seen silhouetted as they try to bring activists down from a makeshift camp on a tree.
