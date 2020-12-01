Life The mind How to stay on track with your eating this holiday South Africans are known to treat the festive period as a eat-all-you-can buffet but you can start thinking like an athlete — it's easier than you think BL PREMIUM

2020 is not a normal year, we know this. It also means that the December holidays are unlikely to be the same as years gone by.

However, second wave or no second wave, South Africans are known to treat the festive period as a eat-all-you-can buffet. Legitimate research has found that the festive season is one of the main reasons we gain between 5kg and 10kg a decade: we didn't shed the extra pounds gained between Christmas and New Year...