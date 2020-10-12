Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: If I start cycling, do I have to shave my legs? The long and short of it is that there is no right or wrong answer but you will certainly look the part if you do BL PREMIUM

Q: I am a 44-year-old man. If I start cycling do I have to shave my legs?

A: What you decide to do with your personal grooming is entirely your own business, but shaved legs are to a cyclist what Instagram is to a Crossfitter — a badge of honour.