Life BIG READ: How digital platforms have changed the way we converse Experts offer advice on how to have good conversations in the age of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

New York — A closet introvert who avoids personal phone calls except in cases of extreme emergency or death, I tend to feel accosted when someone telephones out of the blue. It’s like bursting into someone’s home unannounced. What an intrusion!

So for me, one particular development during the pandemic era has been particularly startling. I have found myself happily picking up my phone for face time with friends in Nashville and Manhattan’s East Village. For Mother’s Day I Zoomed with siblings and extended family; last week, for the first time in too long, I called my granddad in Dallas, just to say hello.